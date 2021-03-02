Beautiful Week Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- With high pressure remaining in control over the Midwest, we’re going to be in for a quiet week of weather along with much warmer temperatures. Due to the snow melting today, some areas of fog will be likely to develop along and east of I-29. Essentially in those locations that received the most snow this past Saturday night will see the most fog.

That fog will lift throughout Wednesday morning giving way to more sunshine and highs generally in the 50′s to the east and even some 60′s showing up to the west. Another round of fog will be on the way Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. More sunshine will be back on Thursday and Friday. By the end of the week, nearly all of the snow will be gone across the area with the exception of those large piles.

This weekend will be incredible with sunshine and temperatures in the 50′s and 60′s! We’ll stay quiet and get a little breezy by this upcoming Sunday. Next week, our weather will begin to get a little more active. We’ll begin to see chances for precipitation move in on next Tuesday and Wednesday followed by next Friday. Some colder temperatures will move in as well by the middle of next week.

