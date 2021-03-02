Advertisement

Brandon City Council discusses dissolving police department

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday night, the Brandon City Council discussed dissolving the police force and having Minnehaha Sheriff’s Office fill that role.

The reasoning behind the idea was to free up extra space in the budget to use on infrastructure needs.

Some of the councilors voiced their concerns with the idea.

“I think the fundamental role of government is to protect its citizens. As a city this has to be our number one priority,” said City Councilor, Vickie David.

The meeting allows for 45 minutes of public discussion, and the Brandon community showed up with an outpouring of support for the police department.

“The response time really worries me,” said Angela Riedel, a Brandon resident.

A worried mother detailed an incident during the public discussion where Brandon police officers went beyond the call of duty.

“Police officers who were already of work for the day got in their cars and came to look for my son. You will not get that if we do anything else but have our own police department here.”

It is important to note that this was just a discussion and no actual proposal is on the table.

