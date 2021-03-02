Brandon Valley Celebrates First State Wrestling Title

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in 49 years the State A Wrestling Team Champion is from the Sioux Falls metro area.

Brandon Valley claimed the title on Saturday night in Rapid City, and tonight they brought it home celebrate.

The Lynx got a welcome home celebration in their gymnasium on Monday evening. One year after coming up one point short and setlting for runner up, Brandon Valley didn’t leave any room for doubt this year with seven of their 13 wrestlers winning individual championships.

They’re already looking ahead to defending their crown in 2022 and with good reason. Only one of their state champion wrestlers was a senior and the Lynx won the team title without 2020 state champion Damion Schunke who will return next year after sitting out with a knee injury.

