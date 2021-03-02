Advertisement

Coyote Football Breaks Into FCS Rankings At #20

Visit 4th Ranked North Dakota Thursday, SDSU Falls From 3rd To 8th
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big weekend for the USD football team has landed them in the STATS FCS Top 25.

Behind true freshman quarterback Carson Camp, and a defense that forced seven turnovers, USD went into 7th-ranked Illinois State and pulled a 27-20 upset last Saturday. That victory allowed them to break into the new poll at #20 in the nation and sets up a big Thursday night showdown in Grand Forks against 4th-ranked North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks ascending ten spots in the poll after defeating South Dakota State 28-17 on Saturday.

SDSU dropped from 3rd to 8th in the poll and will host Western Illinois on Saturday at 2.

