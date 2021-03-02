Coyote Volleyball Finishes Two Game Sweep At SDSU With A Sweep

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota played with a full deck Monday and the result was a quick and efficient 3-0 win against rival South Dakota State inside Frost Arena. Scores went 25-19, 25-13, 25-15.

It was the second consecutive win for USD against SDSU in as many nights, and the Coyotes’ 11th consecutive win in the series overall. It also brings this year’s Showdown Series to a 4-4 tie.

South Dakota outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke returned to the lineup following a one-game hiatus and delivered a match-high 12 kills along with 11 digs for her eighth double-double of the season. The sophomore hit .379 on the match (12-1-29) and South Dakota hit a season-best .343 (44-9-102).

“We got better today as a team,” said USD head coach Leanne Williamson. “I was really happy with our attacking in the first two sets. One of our goals was to be more efficient behind the setter and I think we accomplished that overall.”

Sami Slaughter added 10 kills for the Coyotes (8-4, 7-1 Summit), who are working to keep pace with 9-1 Kansas City atop the conference standings. Defensively, USD got five more blocks from Madison Harms and 17 digs from libero Lolo Weideman, a three-set career high.

“Lolo was really good defensively throughout the match, which allowed us to be cleaner in transition than we were yesterday,” said Williamson. “Our serve and pass game also improved which simplified the game for us.

“We are really happy to walk out of Brookings with a sweep!”

South Dakota State (2-9, 2-8) got 10 kills from Crystal Burk and nine from Akeela Jefferson, but lost its eighth straight. The Coyotes forced the Jacks into 22 attack errors and a .059 hitting percentage.

Consecutive kills by Juhnke, Maddie Wiedenfeld (5 kills) and Aimee Adams (8 kills) ignited a 6-0 run that put USD in control at 22-16 in set one. Kills by Slaughter, Harms and Juhnke played the same role in a 6-0 run in set two that gave USD a 13-7 edge. The Coyotes had 29 kills against just three errors through two sets.

Juhnke had half her dozen kills in the third. The Coyotes trailed 7-4 in that one before going on an 11-2 run. Evelyn Diederich had an ace and Juhnke served six straight points during the rally. Madison Jurgens had USD’s other ace during the night and posted a match-high 32 assists.

South Dakota returns home to host Oral Roberts at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

