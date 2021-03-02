Coyote Women Eager To Defend Summit Tournament Title & Experience NCAA Tournament Again

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 10th of last year the USD women’s basketball team won a thrilling Summit League Tournament Championship game over rival SDSU 63-58 in front of more than 7800 fans at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

One year later it serves as a snap shot of the last few hours before life as we knew it completely changed.

The COVID-19 pandemic gripped the United States a day later, making this one of the last sporting events in the country that didn’t have an attendance limit.

Though this year’s tournament will look very different, with no fans being allowed in at the Sanford Pentagon, the Coyotes are once again a favorite to reach the title game and defend their crown when they begin play on Saturday against Oral Roberts at 2:45 PM.

The Coyotes went 16-5 overall this year and 12-2 in Summit play.

And perhaps everything that changed has USD even more focused and ready to defend their title after not getting the satisfaction of actually moving on to the NCAA Tournament, which was cancelled shortly after they won the Summit last year.

And next year’s Coyotes got a boost today with seniors Chloe Lamb and Liv Korngable announcing that they each intend to take an extra year of eligibility the NCAA is offering athletes to make up for the pandemic. Sjerven indicated last month on the USD website that she plans to return as well, though she didn’t reaffirm that decision this week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.