Advertisement

Florida nurse returns home after being paralyzed from rare COVID-19-related infection

By Erik Waxler
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (WFTS) - A Florida nurse is back home after a rare infection left him paralyzed.

WFTS reports Desmon Silva returned to Florida after months of battling the infection in a Boston hospital.

“It has been long-awaited and highly anticipated,” Silva said.

Silva was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July, and he was able to recover from the virus and go back to work at Largo Medical Center. He then got a very rare infection that left him paralyzed and on a ventilator.

Doctors say it was related to the coronavirus.

“He can’t do anything on his own, you know, a machine to breathe for him. Pretty difficult, but he keeps a positive mindset through all of this,” Desmon’s stepmother Lynette Silva said.

Silva’s case received national attention while he was being treated by a specialist in Massachusetts, and he received thousands of dollars through an online fundraiser. The process culminated with a long-awaited return flight to Florida.

“I think it’s brought really good awareness to COVID because it goes to show how unknown it really is,” Desmon said. “I wouldn’t wish this upon anyone.”

His family is unsure when he’ll be able to walk again, but they know his recovery will be long and difficult. Coming home helps.

“To see Desmon happy again being back in Florida is everything to him. He misses his friends, his family,” Desmon’s father Jose Silva said.

Family members said Desmon wants to return to nursing to continue helping others.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, diners exit a restaurant with open notices scrawled...
Texas and other states ease COVID-19 rules despite warnings
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A "mass casualty" crash involving an SUV carrying 25 and a big rig is under investigation in...
A "mass casualty" crash is under investigation in California
"Star Wars" actress Kelly Marie Tran leads the voice cast of the animated fantasy adventure.
Coming this weekend: Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’