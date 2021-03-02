Advertisement

Golden Globe drama highlights the Mount Rushmore State

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film...
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand in a scene from the film "Nomadland." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has some iconic areas of beauty like the Badlands, the Black Hills, and Custer State Park to name a few locations. The Mount Rushmore State’s beauty is on full display with the Golden Globe award-winning film Nomadland. It is not the first time South Dakota has been utilized in cinema, but Travel South Dakota’s Katlyn Svendsen says this film pulls at the heartstrings and lets the viewer immerse themselves.

“Here in South Dakota, we know this is an opportunity to look at the magic of America, and here in the Midwest is a great place to experience that,” said Svendsen.

Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a modern-day nomad, traveling the country in her van following the 2008 economic collapse.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Sioux Falls City Council to revisit mask mandate Tuesday
Sioux Falls City Council to revisit mask mandate Tuesday
The Spink County Ambulance Service is currently in it's sixth week of fundraising, pushing to...
Spink County Ambulance raising funds for new EMS center
Spring break is just around the corner. And the University of South Dakota is preparing by...
USD launches second “Know Before You Go” COVID testing campaign
FILE - In this April 27, 2020, file photo, a Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Emporia, Kan. Federal...
Thousands of meatpacking workers to be vaccinated this week