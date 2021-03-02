Golden Globe drama highlights the Mount Rushmore State

(Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has some iconic areas of beauty like the Badlands, the Black Hills, and Custer State Park to name a few locations. The Mount Rushmore State’s beauty is on full display with the Golden Globe award-winning film Nomadland. It is not the first time South Dakota has been utilized in cinema, but Travel South Dakota’s Katlyn Svendsen says this film pulls at the heartstrings and lets the viewer immerse themselves.

“Here in South Dakota, we know this is an opportunity to look at the magic of America, and here in the Midwest is a great place to experience that,” said Svendsen.

Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a modern-day nomad, traveling the country in her van following the 2008 economic collapse.

