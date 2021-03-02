Advertisement

Husband & wife storm chasers explain historic Iowa derecho in book

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 2, 2021
IOWA (Dakota News Now) - Terry Swails and Carolyn Wettstone used to be in the broadcast news industry. Swails is an award-winning meteorologist with several years of television experience in the Midwest. Wettstone is an award-winning broadcast anchor. The two are storm chasers and documented the events and aftermath of the derecho that hit Iowa in August of 2020.

Their book is called Derecho 911. It takes a look at weather patterns and conditions that produced the historic storm. The book documents what people lived through as well as the effects of the costliest severe thunderstorm in history according to NOAA. It’s available now to be purchased for $26.

