Minnesota waiting on more than 45,000 doses of J&J vaccine
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say more than 45,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in Minnesota this week.
Minnesota Department of Health spokesman John Schadl says the order for the first shipment of the single-dose J&J vaccine was placed on Sunday night. He says it usually takes a couple of days for processing and shipping.
The new J&J vaccine should continue the upward surge of Minnesota’s immunization effort, which documented its highest numbers late last week. The Health Department called it a “game-changer.”
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.