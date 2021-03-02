Advertisement

Much Warmer Weather

A Week of Sunshine
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. And we’ll have some much nicer weather settling in for the rest of this week. Highs for most of us today will be in the mid to upper 50s. We may have a few upper 40s and low 50s east of I-29. Wind shouldn’t be too bad, but we will see it switch to a more westerly direction later today.

The sunshine and mild temps will continue tomorrow! Highs will range from the mid 50s in the east to the upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota! Those nice, mild temperatures and the sunshine will continue through Friday, as well.

Over the weekend, we’re going to warm things up a little more. Most of us will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and most of us have a chance to crack 60 by Sunday! Early next week, we’ll stay in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a little rain Tuesday into Wednesday. That could cause temps to drop back into the 40s, but we should rebound very quickly after that.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph
Former AG Marty Jackley announces AG bid for 2022
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer Week Ahead
Monday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
First Week of March Looks Great!
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Winter Making a Return Tonight