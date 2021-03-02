Much Warmer Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will see plenty of sunshine for our Tuesday. And we’ll have some much nicer weather settling in for the rest of this week. Highs for most of us today will be in the mid to upper 50s. We may have a few upper 40s and low 50s east of I-29. Wind shouldn’t be too bad, but we will see it switch to a more westerly direction later today.

The sunshine and mild temps will continue tomorrow! Highs will range from the mid 50s in the east to the upper 50s and low 60s in central South Dakota! Those nice, mild temperatures and the sunshine will continue through Friday, as well.

Over the weekend, we’re going to warm things up a little more. Most of us will be in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday and most of us have a chance to crack 60 by Sunday! Early next week, we’ll stay in the upper 50s and low 60s Monday, but we’re keeping an eye on a slight chance for a little rain Tuesday into Wednesday. That could cause temps to drop back into the 40s, but we should rebound very quickly after that.

