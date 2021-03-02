Advertisement

Sanford Health, PGA Tour extend partnership for COVID-19 testing

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The PGA tour is expanding its COVID-19 testing partnership with Sanford Health.

Sanford will continue to test players, caddies, and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June. The collaboration began in June 2020. Since then, Sanford has conducted more than 18,000 tests on the PGA and Champions Tours.

Officials say it’s been a win-win for everyone, including the lab technicians.

“Our lab teams have been able to see parts of the country that perhaps they would never see before, and we’ve been able to help the tour to really have an effective and safe environment for their players. The players have been very appreciative of that,” said Sanford Health Exec. VP Micah Aberson.

Sanford Health lab technicians travel to tournaments in one of three mobile testing units deployed across the country. It arrives the Saturday prior to the tournament to begin processing tests.

