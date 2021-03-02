Sioux Falls to celebrate Entrepreneurship Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting your own business can be a difficult road.

That’s why, beginning this year, Sioux Falls will celebrate Entrepreneurship Day on the first Wednesday of March.

“It’s really easy, when you’re working on a venture, to kind of have your head down and feel like you are in your own world, so it’s really important for us as a community to lift up those entrepreneurs,” Peter Hauck, Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship Community Manager, said.

The Entrepreneur Day festivities are organized by the Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship and Startup Sioux Falls.

“We’re creating a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurs to be able to connect with one another, and connect with resources in the area to help them scale up their businesses,” Zeal Center for Entrepreneurship Executive Director Brienne Maner said.

By proclamation from Mayor Paul TenHaken, March 3rd will be a day to remind community members that anyone can make their vision a reality.

Think 3D Solutions and Fernson Brewing Company are just two of those success stories.

“We started out in Zeal. We were in a small room in the bottom of Zeal while we were cooking up all of these ideas and putting things together, and eventually, we kind of grew up and graduated out of the space,” Co-Founder of Think 3D Solutions Vaney Hariri said.

Entrepreneurship Day will feature several events, bringing the community together, like a special virtual version of 1 Million Cups, and a social media takeover.

“Sharing the stories of those that have pulled up by their bootstraps and created innovation along the way in our great city is inspiring to the next generation of entrepreneurs,” Maner said.

A social networking event, as well as a brewery tour, will be held at Fernon’s brewery Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

“You gotta have a lot of willpower to get through some of the tough times and it’s a lot of work, but it feels good to get through it,” Blake Thompson, Co-Founder of Fernson Brewing Company, said.

For more information about Entrepreneurship Day, click here.

