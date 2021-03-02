Advertisement

South Dakota sees rise in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

File photo
File photo(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say active coronavirus cases rose in South Dakota Tuesday as the state continues to make progress administering vaccines.

The Department of Health reported 182 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 112,652.

Active cases rose by over 50 to 1,975. This number dropped sharply in December and January, but have hovered around 2,000 the past couple weeks.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,888. Current hospitalizations also remained static at 92.

Officials say a total of 146,264 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 77,534 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

When factoring federally administered vaccines, a total of 26% of eligible South Dakotans (over age 16) have received one dose, while 13.6% have received both doses.

