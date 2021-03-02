Advertisement

South Dakota State House amends impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State House has amended the impeachment resolution against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to “allow due process.”

The South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch released a statement Tuesday announcing the amendment. The amendment removes the articles of impeachment and allows the State House to make the determination if it is necessary following the legal case against Ravnsborg.

Speaker Gosch says the amendment comes after Judge John Brown ruled in favor of Ravnsborg’s defense that the release of interviews with investigators could hinder Ravnsborg’s chance at a fair trial. The judge ordered the takedown of the interviews from government websites and it prevents the future release of any evidence by government officials.

“Our proceedings need to be fair and transparent. In light of the recent court order issued by the Honorable John Brown, we have some concerns on what our abilities are in a public proceeding,” said Speaker Gosch.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever in September.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
Police: 13 killed in Calif. when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
Golden Globe drama highlights the Mount Rushmore State
File photo
South Dakota sees rise in active COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Sioux Falls to celebrate Entrepreneurship Day
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
Legislative panel kills bill restricting conservation officers’ access to private lands