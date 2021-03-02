Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola senior stays focused

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Hoffman stays very busy at Leola High School.

“It’s recommended to get in as many activities as you can because that’s just going to build your character, build who you are. You are going to meet new people”

Josh takes part In basketball and track and field and is in jazz band to name a few. He’s also active in the community, all while carrying a 4.0 GPA.

“Time management is huge. You can’t just put stuff off, you ain’t gonna get nothing done that’s one of the big things and you have to have the work ethic to get it done”

“Josh is one of our students that has an intense focus. It doesn’t matter if it’s a school-related goal of his, if it’s academic, sports, if it’s community involvement, he is focused.”

As for his future, the senior plans to attend Lake Area Tech after high school to start a path that will lead him back to his roots.

“I would like to get a degree in business accounting and possibly come back to my family farm and do that part-time maybe with some bookkeeping and possibly find a part-time job in the business end of it.”

Josh is someone the younger students look up to in Leola and he’s got some advice for them.

“Don’t slack off. Don’t put things off, get it done right away and do your best. If you do your best then you are going to go a long way.”

For being named our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week, Josh receives a $250 scholarship from FEM Electric Association, which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.