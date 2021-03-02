Watertown Police Department names new police chief

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tim Toomey has been named Watertown’s next police chief.

The action came on a unanimous vote at Monday night’s city council meeting.

Toomey, who has been the assistant chief for the past eight years, replaces Police Chief Lee McPeek, who retires next month after 27 years with the department.

In Monday’s meeting, Mayor Sarah Caron was asked to explain why he appointed Toomey as chief, rather than advertising the position and going through the interviewing and hiring process.

“I just felt that advertising for a police chief, in this case, would be kind of a waste of time,” Caron said. “We have a very very highly qualified individual that can move up into that position. I didn’t want to give the false impression that I would consider anyone else.”

Toomey told the council he has big shoes to fill, but said he can’t wait to get started. He officially takes the reins as police chief on April 9.

