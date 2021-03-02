West Lyon Surges Past West Burlington In Iowa 3A Quarterfinals

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After spotting West Burlington a seven point lead in the first quarter, the West Lyon girl’s basketball team surged in front in the Iowa State 3A Quarterfinal and never looked back, winning 52-30.

West Lyon’s Brooklyn Meyer led all scorers with 15 points and made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. Hayley Knoblock added 13 points.

The Wildcats, seeded fourth in the tournament, improve to 23-1 and advance to the semifinals Thursday where they will face the top seed, unbeaten Cherokee Washington.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

