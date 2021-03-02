Advertisement

West Lyon Surges Past West Burlington In Iowa 3A Quarterfinals

Wildcats win 52-30 & advance to semifinals against top-seed Cherokee Washington
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - After spotting West Burlington a seven point lead in the first quarter, the West Lyon girl’s basketball team surged in front in the Iowa State 3A Quarterfinal and never looked back, winning 52-30.

West Lyon’s Brooklyn Meyer led all scorers with 15 points and made it a double-double with 12 rebounds. Hayley Knoblock added 13 points.

The Wildcats, seeded fourth in the tournament, improve to 23-1 and advance to the semifinals Thursday where they will face the top seed, unbeaten Cherokee Washington.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
NORTH STAR WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP-Dakota State’s Dramatic Rally Caps Emotional Week With Title Win Over Bellevue
A robbery suspect was taken into custody following a standoff with authorities in northwest...
Robbery suspect in custody following standoff at Sioux Falls hotel
Brandon Police Cars
Brandon City Council to discuss dissolving police department on Monday

Latest News

Coyotes Sweep Jackrabbits
Coyote Volleyball Finishes Two Game Sweep At SDSU With A Sweep
Coyotes Sweep Jackrabbits
Coyote Volleyball Sweeps Jackrabbits
Defeat West Burlington 52-30
West Lyon Surges To Beat West Burlington In State 3A Quarterfinals
Claimed first state title over the weekend
Brandon Valley Celebrates First State Wrestling Title