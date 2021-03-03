Advertisement

1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after authorities say he was struck and killed by a semi while changing his tire on the shoulder of an Interstate in northeast South Dakota.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 29 about 16 miles north of Sisseton, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A pickup pulled over onto the shoulder of the northbound lane due to a flat tire. The 78-year-old man driving the pickup got out to fix the flat. He was kneeling on the driver’s side of the pickup when he was struck by a northbound Freightliner semi-truck. Highway patrol troopers say the 55-year-old man driving the semi was unable to move over because another vehicle was in the other lane.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Troopers say charges are pending.

The crash is still under investigation.

