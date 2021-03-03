Advertisement

1,000 Career Wins And Counting For Augustana’s Dave Krauth

Longtime Viking Women’s Basketball coach got his coaching start succeeding Mike Krzyzewski at West Point Prep
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’ve been around long enough to win 1,000 games it’s easy to imagine a several fading from memory.

Though Dave Krauth has no problem remembering how one of his earliest coaching jobs came succeeding someone else who would go on to win 1,000 games.

“I coached two years at West Point prep school. I was actually the assistant men’s basketball there, head baseball. But I replaced Mike Krzyzewski when he went to Army. Every once in a while, for some reason, that story will come up. So it’s kind of a fun one to have in your memory.” Augustana Women’s Basketball Coach Dave Krauth says.

Since he’s identified mostly through his 32 years on Augustana’s bench, it’s easy to forget that Krauth won 347 games as a high school coach at Tri-Valley and Des Moines Roosevelt.

“The Tri-Valley community was one I really enjoyed when I was coaching there. One of my coaching friends in Des Moines, we were talking about as I had gotten this job, so I told him it’s a one year contract. And he looked at me and basically told me ‘well you’re crazy to take that’!” Krauth says.

It would make more sense by sticking to his principles.

“Generally tends to redshirt first year. He really focuses on a great fifth year and, the more I started thinking about it, the more I agreed. You just have so much time to mature in the first year. And coach is really relatable. He loves to talk to us about so many things, his grandkids, everything like that.” Augustana Senior Guard Hannah Mitby says.

And the wins kept coming. His 1,000th career victory, ironically, came against his alma mater, Sioux Falls, coached by one of his former assistants, Travis Traphage

“He had that awesome tribute video after with his daughters speaking. And he got a little emotional, which was just super weird for us to see, so we were getting emotional! We just couldn’t be more proud of him.” Mitby says.

“I was glad it happened and glad it happened the way it did. I was just proud of the way our kids responded to that weekend.” Krauth says.

Whatever Krauth’s final career numbers end up being will pale in comparison to the unforgettable impact he’s had on thousands of young women over the course of six decades.

“I think he helps us mature and helps us find out who we really are. He pushes us and I think I’ve really grown, not just as a player, but also as a person and who I’m going to be in the future.” Mitby says.

Northwestern Surges Past Mount Marty In Second Half To Win GPAC Championship
