5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as active cases crept upwards.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 1,893. One victim was in their 60s, on in their 70s, and three over the age of 80.

Officials reported 181 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The South Dakota Department of Health has reported 112,833 total cases since the pandemic began.

Active cases rose by 18 to 1,975. This number has dropped sharply since the state’s peak in November, but has risen slightly since the weekend.

The number of people currently hospitalized rose by five to 97.

Vaccination updates

Health officials say the number of people to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine administered by the state surpassed 150,000 Wednesday.

When factoring federally administered vaccines, a total of 26.5% of eligible South Dakotans (over age 16) have received one dose, while 13.9% have received both doses.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the state is “eagerly awaiting” more information about the distribution of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She previously said the state could receive up to 7,000 doses this week once it is approved.

The state’s allotment of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will rise slightly to 18,830 next week. However, this number does not include federally distributed vaccines - which includes doses administered by the IHS, VA, and federal retail pharmacy program.

Malsam-Rysdon said several West River pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines soon. The vaccine was previously only available at certain pharmacies in a handful of East River communities.

The state will also expand who is eligible to receive a vaccine. Malsam-Rysdon said starting next week, South Dakotans with just one underlying medical condition can receive a vaccine. Currently, only people with two underlying conditions are eligible.

More information about the state’s vaccine availability are on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.

SD Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state’s latest COVID-19 cases. ••• For the latest news happening NOW download the Dakota News Now app. Apple: apple.co/3caX51D Google Play: bit.ly/2vjBnYQ dakotanewsnow.com/

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

