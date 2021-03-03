Advertisement

Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Family members of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem received over $600,000 in funds from a state grant program pushed by the governor that directed federal coronavirus relief funds to small businesses.

Records on the grant program show a ranch belonging to Noem’s family received $500,000. Also, a business operated by her brothers, Rock and Robb Arnold, received a payment of just over $100,000.

Noem once maintained part-ownership of the ranch, but her office says she no longer does. The ranch pays rent for some farmland Noem owns.

