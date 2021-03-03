Advertisement

Community Blood Bank employee to retire after serving Sioux Falls community for over 40 years

Rita Nelson, the Community Blood Bank's donor consultant, is retiring after serving the Sioux Falls community for over 40 years.
Rita Nelson, the Community Blood Bank’s donor consultant, is retiring after serving the Sioux Falls community for over 40 years.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rita Nelson, the Community Blood Bank’s donor consultant, is retiring after serving the Sioux Falls community for over 40 years.

Nelson began her career the same year the Community Blood Bank was founded in 1976, with many considering her one of the founding members.

“I’ve been honored to work with Rita for the last 17 years; it is difficult to even comprehend the amount of lives she has impacted throughout her career,” states Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank. “She is a true community hero, but in her eyes, she sees herself as just ‘doing her job.’ It’s this type of attitude that has turned a career into a legacy. She is one of the foundations of our organization and we are grateful for her service to our community and to all of the patients that have been saved by her leadership, talents, and gifts.

Over her 46-year career, Nelson has worked with thousands of organizations and volunteers, assisting in collecting over 700,000 units of blood, which potentially saved up to 2.1 million patients.

For more information about donating blood, visit www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at 1-877-877-3070.

