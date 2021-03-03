Great Bear to host annual end-of-season Snirtfest this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley is hosting its annual end-of-season SnirtFest on Sunday.

Snirtfsest, snow plus dirt, ends Great Bear’s season with contests, races, and more. This year’s theme is the 80s in honor of the red chairlift installed in 1981. Great Bear is encouraging visitors to bring out leg warmers, scrunchies, and big hair. After 40 years, Great Bear is replacing the red chairlift this summer.

Snirtfest runs from 9 am to 5 pm Sunday with ticket proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. It is $5 to enter each event or $20 to enter all five events. Great Bear will also be open to the public for skiing, snowboarding during SnirtFest on Sunday ($27 lift tickets).

Find a full list of events and more information on greatbearpark,com.

