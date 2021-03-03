Iowa governor gets vaccinated and encourages others to do so

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during her weekly news conference to encourage Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

The governor, her husband Iowa Department of Public Health Administrator Kelly Garcia were vaccinated Wednesday during the televised event. Reynolds says she wanted to wait to get vaccinated until after nursing home residents and staff, essential workers and other priority groups had the chance to do so.

Iowa is one of several Republican-led states that have lifted most mask and distancing requirements against the advice of top health experts.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that lifting mask mandates now would be a mistake and urged state leaders to follow the science.

