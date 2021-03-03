Advertisement

Iowa governor gets vaccinated and encourages others to do so

Gov. Reynolds, her husband and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia received...
Gov. Reynolds, her husband and Iowa Department of Public Health Director Kelly Garcia received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday during a press conference.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine during her weekly news conference to encourage Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they can.

The governor, her husband Iowa Department of Public Health Administrator Kelly Garcia were vaccinated Wednesday during the televised event. Reynolds says she wanted to wait to get vaccinated until after nursing home residents and staff, essential workers and other priority groups had the chance to do so.

Iowa is one of several Republican-led states that have lifted most mask and distancing requirements against the advice of top health experts.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that lifting mask mandates now would be a mistake and urged state leaders to follow the science.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota State House announces amendment to impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg
A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was...
Suspect in 2019 Sioux Falls murder arrested in Memphis
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Although always a popular spot during the season, the Wylie Park Campground in Aberdeen will be...
Wylie Park Campground moving to new reservation system in 2022
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Chief Matt McAreavey started in his new role for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue on February 15th.
Someone You Should Know: Who is leading Sioux Falls Fire Rescue?
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton