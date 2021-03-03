Advertisement

LIVE: Legislative panel considering Ravnsborg impeachment amendment

Jason Ravnsborg
Jason Ravnsborg(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota House State Affairs committee is considering an amendment that would push back impeachment proceedings against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg until after his criminal case has been completed.

Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch released a plan he will present to a House committee on Wednesday. He says a delay is necessary in light of a judge’s order last week that halted Gov. Kristi Noem and government officials from releasing evidence in the investigation.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man walking on the shoulder of a highway late on Sept. 12.

Ravnsborg impeachment hearing

A South Dakota legislative panel is discussing the impeachment articles filed against Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg.

Posted by Dakota News Now on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

