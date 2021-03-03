New “Drink with Your Dog” training teaches brewery and restaurant etiquette

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Certified “Drink with Your Dog” trainer, Maggie Pearson, says these classes are all about teaching dogs & owners how to have good manners at a restaurant or brewery.

“So we want a dog that knows how to relax in public, we also want an owner that knows how to set their dog up for success and we also need owners that can read their dog’s body language,” she said.

But, what exactly are brewery manners?

“Probably the most surprising one is how to politely order a beer, how to have your dog sit, how to walk back with a loose leash and not spill your beer on your way back to the table,” said Pearson.

The “Drink with Your Dog” class is a completely unique course in Sioux Falls, started through partnership through Pearson and with Lupulin Brewing.

“I have taken a lot of dog classes over the years with different dogs that I’ve had, and this one just sounded the most fun,” said Kelling.

“A lot of people take it because it’s unique, there’s nothing like it in Sioux Falls,” added Pearson.

As many are now slowly getting back to a normal life, an etiquette class might be a good start to ease you & your dog into a social setting again.

“I just really want to help produce really good mannered dogs so we can have a much more dog-friendly Sioux Falls,” said Pearson.

“I think it’s a good class for people to take that do want to take their dogs to different breweries all breweries in Sioux Falls allow dogs. So, we’re just getting some manners, learning how to be around a bunch of people and just to kind of chill and enjoy his time out as much as we enjoy our time out,” said Kelling.

The next session is set for April. You can sign up for these classes at Tenacious Dog Training with Maggie.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.