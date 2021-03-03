Noem’s bills limiting conservation officers hit resistance

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s effort to limit the powers of conservation officers has suffered a partial setback in the Legislature.

The Republican governor has pitched two bills as a way to protect property rights by placing limitations on officers from the Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

As senators mulled over them Tuesday, the bills got mixed reviews. The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously dismissed Noem’s bill to keep them from entering private property without permission. But the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee unanimously approved her proposal to stop officers from seizing hunting or fishing equipment.

