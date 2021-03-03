Northwestern Surges Past Mount Marty In Second Half To Win GPAC Championship

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The finals of the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, are complete. Number two seed Northwestern protected their home court in Orange City with a 73-57 win over eight seed Mount Marty.

The 23rd ranked Red Raiders used a big second half after holding a 37-34 lead at the break. Northwestern outscored the Lancers 37-23 in the final 20 minutes. Northwestern freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 22 points to lead the Red Raiders and all scorers. He set the Northwestern single season freshman scoring record with his 14th point on the evening.

Northwestern shot 55% from the floor making 27-49 shots, including ten three point shots. Elijah Pappas led the Lancers in scoring with 20 points, while Jailen Billings added 19. Isaac Heyer had 14 and Craig Sterk ten for Northwestern.

Northwestern secures the second automatic berth from the GPAC to the NAIA National Tournament. Morningside, by way of winning the regular season, earned the GPAC first automatic qualifier.

48 teams will make the NAIA Men’s Basketball Postseason this year. Games will be played at Opening Round sites on March 12-13 (three team pods). The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 18-23, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, at Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.