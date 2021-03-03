Advertisement

Northwestern Surges Past Mount Marty In Second Half To Win GPAC Championship

Red Raiders end Lancers magical tournament ride 73-57
By Zach Borg and GPAC Sports
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The finals of the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Postseason Basketball Tournament, presented by Cypress Risk Management, are complete. Number two seed Northwestern protected their home court in Orange City with a 73-57 win over eight seed Mount Marty.

The 23rd ranked Red Raiders used a big second half after holding a 37-34 lead at the break.  Northwestern outscored the Lancers 37-23 in the final 20 minutes.  Northwestern freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek scored 22 points to lead the Red Raiders and all scorers.  He set the Northwestern single season freshman scoring record with his 14th point on the evening.

Northwestern shot 55% from the floor making 27-49 shots, including ten three point shots.  Elijah Pappas led the Lancers in scoring with 20 points, while Jailen Billings added 19.  Isaac Heyer had 14 and Craig Sterk ten for Northwestern.

Northwestern secures the second automatic berth from the GPAC to the NAIA National Tournament.  Morningside, by way of winning the regular season, earned the GPAC first automatic qualifier.

48 teams will make the NAIA Men’s Basketball Postseason this year.  Games will be played at Opening Round sites on March 12-13 (three team pods).  The 16 opening round site winners will play in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship is set for March 18-23, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, at Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota State House announces amendment to impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Rockets bid to upset top seed falls short 51-35
Rock Valley’s Bid To Upset 2A Top Seed Maquoketa Valley Comes Up Short
Defending Iowa 2A Champions returning to State Tournament
Rivals Western Christian & Boyden-Hull Qualify For Iowa Boy’s State 2A Basketball Tournament
Defending Iowa 2A Champions returning to State Tournament
Pair Of Hull Schools Reach Iowa Boy's 2A State Basketball Tournaments
Defeat Mount Marty 73-57
Northwestern Wins GPAC Tournament Title