Rivals Western Christian & Boyden-Hull Qualify For Iowa Boy’s State 2A Basketball Tournament

Boyden-Hull & Western Christian the top seeds at next week’s tournament in Des Moines
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Chances are there won’t be a whole lot of establishments open next week in Hull, Iowa as Boyden-Hull and Western Christian head off to the Iowa 2A Boy’s Basketball State Tournament.

Defending State Champion Boyden-Hull defeated OABCIG 60-48 in the substate finals last Saturday. The Comets improved to 24-0 and head into the tournament as the top seed on a 31-game win streak.

They could get a big challenge, in the championship game no less, from the second-seeded Western Christian Wolfpack who won their substate final against Spirit Lake 61-53 to improve to 19-5.

The Comets will play South Central Calhoun next Monday at 6 and the Wolfpack face Camanche a week from today at noon.

