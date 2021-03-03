Rivals Western Christian & Boyden-Hull Qualify For Iowa Boy’s State 2A Basketball Tournament

HULL, IA (Dakota News Now) - Chances are there won’t be a whole lot of establishments open next week in Hull, Iowa as Boyden-Hull and Western Christian head off to the Iowa 2A Boy’s Basketball State Tournament.

Defending State Champion Boyden-Hull defeated OABCIG 60-48 in the substate finals last Saturday. The Comets improved to 24-0 and head into the tournament as the top seed on a 31-game win streak.

They could get a big challenge, in the championship game no less, from the second-seeded Western Christian Wolfpack who won their substate final against Spirit Lake 61-53 to improve to 19-5.

The Comets will play South Central Calhoun next Monday at 6 and the Wolfpack face Camanche a week from today at noon.

