Rock Valley’s Bid To Upset 2A Top Seed Maquoketa Valley Comes Up Short

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Rock Valley girl’s basketball gave the top seed in the Iowa 2A State Tournament, 23-0 Maquoketa Valley, all they could handle in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena, ultimately succumbing in the second half and falling 51-35.

The Rockets led 15-5 after a quarter and 21-20 at the break. The Wildcats would dominate the second half, though, outscoring Rock Valley 31-14.

Lexie VanKekerix led Rock Valley with 18 points and six rebounds. Maquoketa’s Ella Imler led all scorers with 20 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.