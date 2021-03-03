Advertisement

Rock Valley’s Bid To Upset 2A Top Seed Maquoketa Valley Comes Up Short

Rockets led for most of first half but fall 51-35
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Rock Valley girl’s basketball gave the top seed in the Iowa 2A State Tournament, 23-0 Maquoketa Valley, all they could handle in Tuesday night’s quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena, ultimately succumbing in the second half and falling 51-35.

The Rockets led 15-5 after a quarter and 21-20 at the break. The Wildcats would dominate the second half, though, outscoring Rock Valley 31-14.

Lexie VanKekerix led Rock Valley with 18 points and six rebounds. Maquoketa’s Ella Imler led all scorers with 20 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota State House announces amendment to impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images

Latest News

Defeat Mount Marty 73-57
Northwestern Surges Past Mount Marty In Second Half To Win GPAC Championship
Defending Iowa 2A Champions returning to State Tournament
Rivals Western Christian & Boyden-Hull Qualify For Iowa Boy’s State 2A Basketball Tournament
Defending Iowa 2A Champions returning to State Tournament
Pair Of Hull Schools Reach Iowa Boy's 2A State Basketball Tournaments
Defeat Mount Marty 73-57
Northwestern Wins GPAC Tournament Title