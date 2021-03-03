Senate wants 60% voter threshold for some ballot initiatives

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has paved the way for primary election voters to speed into law before the next general election a constitutional amendment requiring a higher voter threshold for future ballot initiatives that pass taxes or spending programs.

The Senate passed a resolution to put it to voters in the next primary election whether ballot initiatives should have a 60% vote requirement if they pass taxes or spend more than $10 million in a year.

The Senate’s move to put the issue on the primary election ballot was an effort to head off a looming Medicaid expansion ballot initiative before the November election.

