Senate wants 60% voter threshold for some ballot initiatives

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Senate has paved the way for primary election voters to speed into law before the next general election a constitutional amendment requiring a higher voter threshold for future ballot initiatives that pass taxes or spending programs.

The Senate passed a resolution to put it to voters in the next primary election whether ballot initiatives should have a 60% vote requirement if they pass taxes or spend more than $10 million in a year.

The Senate’s move to put the issue on the primary election ballot was an effort to head off a looming Medicaid expansion ballot initiative before the November election.

