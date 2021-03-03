Shorthanded Jackrabbit Women Still Dangerous Entering Summit League Tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team enters the Summit League Tournament this weekend with the top seed after a perfect conference season.

Any other year that would make SDSU a heavy favorite to win the title.

Not so much this time around because the Jackrabbits are, literally, hurting. Likely Summit League Player of the Year Myah Selland is out for the year with a serious knee injury and Tori Nelson might not return either with her own ailment.

Despite the loss of two of their top scorers the Jacks have gone 3-0 since their injuries and are eager to play anyone who thinks they’re vulnerable.

They’ll open the Summit League Tournament in the quarterfinals on Saturday against Nebraska-Omaha at 11:45 AM at the Sanford Pentagon.

