Sioux Falls City Council discuss extension of city’s mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls city council discussed Tuesday night whether or not to extend the city’s mask mandate.

Before the meeting started, members of the council knew there would be plenty of public discussion on the topic.

“I think you can judge it by my email,” said Councilor Pat Starr. “I have got a lot of emails from both sides with a lot of facts and a lot of things their sharing, So I think after the first hearing, we will certainly move it on to the second meeting, that’s kind of the tradition, first hearing kind of give the chance for the community to be heard and that second meeting we really get into it and make the final decision hear in two weeks.”

Several members of the public did what was expected for this first hearing and voiced their thoughts.

“This virus has brought death and suffering, as all viruses do, but that damage pales in comparison to the damage brought by rampant government overreach, deception, and self-centered virtue signaling,” said one Sioux Falls resident.

Each person who offered public input on the issue was against extending the mandate.

“This is still listed as an emergency order. Now emergency, I looked it up: a series of unexpected and often dangerous situations requiring immediate action. If there ever was an emergency by now it has long since passed,” said another Sioux Falls resident.

Council members favoring an extension cite how deadly the virus is for those in Vaccine Group 1D.

“But what we’re asking for at this point is to be considerate to your neighbors that are more vulnerable than the general population,” said councilor Curt Soehl.

The council voted 6-2 to hold a second reading of the mandate extension.

They are expected to make a final vote at the meeting on March 9th.

