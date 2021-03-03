Advertisement

Sioux Falls City Council to vote on $90 million Foundation Park TIF

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council is set to make a decision Tuesday on an agreement that the Sioux Falls Area Development Foundation is proposing for Foundation Park.

The agreement would help with building infrastructure and fulfilling other needs as more businesses come to the fast-growing industrial hub near the intersection of I-29 and I-90.

The Sioux Falls Area Development Foundation says the TIF, or Tax Increment Financing, would help them with infrastructure needs, especially the building of roads on the north side of Foundation Park.

“The issue that we’re up against is we don’t have infrastructure to that Northern sight, and that’s why we did this because we have to extend infrastructure to accommodate CJ Foods in that Northern piece. Amazon gave us the ability to collect some increment for us to start that process, so over the next five years we have to install all of that infrastructure. Without the TIF, we wouldn’t be able to do that we’d have to borrow lots and lots of money and we don’t have enough collateral basically to back that,” said Sioux Falls Area Development Foundation President Bob Mundt.

The Development Foundation is asking for a TIF of just over $90 million, and like most things, there are positives and negatives.

“What’s really happening is the development foundation is going to have an additional tool to recruit businesses to town that maybe pay a living wage,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said. “The negative side is we are in a boom-type of economy right now and the real question is, do we need to incentivize additional growth? We already have a housing shortage.”

Foundation Park has about 270 acres on the Northern edge still available, which this TIF could help with bringing more tenants to the area.

“We hope that we can go forward with this because there are not many other options that we have,” Mundt said.

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on this agreement Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catalytic converter (file photo)
Sioux Falls police warn of rise in catalytic converter thefts
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
Make First NAIA National Tournament Since 2008
Dakota State Women End Tragic Week With Triumph

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
A building that for over 80 years has been a staple in Aberdeen and for Avera St. Luke’s Campus...
Lourdes Hall scheduled for decommission at Avera St. Luke’s
A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was...
Suspect in 2019 Sioux Falls murder arrested in Memphis
Signs that says "Trans people belong in South Dakota."
Sioux Falls Pride discusses Equality Bill, state legislation