Sioux Falls golf course holding ‘soft opening’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An unseasonably warm stretch of weather is set to benefit area golfers.

Elmwood Golf Course is holding a “soft opening” this weekend, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The course will be open for public play Friday, March 5 through Tuesday, March 9.

According to a release from SiouxFallsGolf, all 27 holes will be under strict “cart path only” rules. The course’s driving range will be open Thursday. You can find more information on the course’s website.

High temperatures are expected to range in the upper 50s to 60s through the next week.

Do you know of an area golf course opening up this weekend? Let us know by emailing news@dakotanewsnow.com.

