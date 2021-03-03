Sioux Falls police solve crimes at higher-than-national rate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Like many other cities across the U.S., Sioux Falls saw a spike in crime last year, specifically in homicide cases.

According to police, there was an increase in violent crimes and a slight increase in property crimes in Sioux Falls. Despite the increase, crimes in the city were solved at a rate that beats the national average.

Authorities say record, or near record, amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized last year.

Sioux Falls police have solved every homicide over the last 20 years.

