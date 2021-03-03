Advertisement

Sioux Falls police solve crimes at higher-than-national rate

Sioux Falls Police Department
Sioux Falls Police Department(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Like many other cities across the U.S., Sioux Falls saw a spike in crime last year, specifically in homicide cases.

According to police, there was an increase in violent crimes and a slight increase in property crimes in Sioux Falls. Despite the increase, crimes in the city were solved at a rate that beats the national average.

Authorities say record, or near record, amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl were seized last year.

Sioux Falls police have solved every homicide over the last 20 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota State House announces amendment to impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg
A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was...
Suspect in 2019 Sioux Falls murder arrested in Memphis
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

File photo.
5 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Money, marijuana and more remain before South Dakota legislature in final 10 days
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks sign (file photo)
‘Total Warfare’ possible on open fields bill