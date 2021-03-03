Advertisement

Sioux Falls Pride discusses Equality Bill, state legislation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The LGBTQ community in America is closer to securing legal protection from discrimination after the U.S. House passed a key civil rights bill. A slightly different setting in South Dakota and other states where several bills focusing on the LGBTQ community have made their way through legislative sessions. House Bill 1217 is one example that would prohibit transgender women from participating on sports teams that are consistent with their gender, a seventh attempt by the state legislature to do so according to the ACLU of South Dakota. We spoke with Rachel Poland with Sioux Falls Pride to talk more about these developments.

