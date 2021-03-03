Advertisement

Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse

(Source: WALB)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls woman is facing charges after police say two children found and consumed edibles from her purse.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect, contributing to a delinquency of a minor, and resisting arrest.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said MacConnell brought the two children to a hospital and told staff they had gotten into her purse and eaten some edible gummies containing THC. MacConnell was driving at the time. She brought the children to the hospital to make sure they were okay.

Clemens said the kids were checked up on and are expected to be fine.

