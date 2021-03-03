Staying Sunny and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to keep the sunshine around for Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see a few low clouds east of I-29. Otherwise, it will be sunny and warm. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s in the east to the mid 60s out west. We’re going to be a little cooler where we do still have some snow on the ground.

Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds roll through the region and lows will drop into the 20s and 30s. For Thursday, we’re going to keep those nice temps around. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. The great weather will continue into Friday. We’ll have a few high thin clouds move through with highs in the 50s and 60s again.

Over the weekend, temps will warm up. Highs for most of us have a good chance at getting into the low 60s with mid to upper 60s out to the west! We’ll stay in the low to mid 60s Monday, but then we start to see a few changes. There will be slight chance for a few showers heading into the middle of next week. The chances of showers and clouds will drop highs down into the 40s for most.

