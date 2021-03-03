Sunny and Mild Remainder of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The snowfall continues to melt as the sun continues to shine. That snow melting will lead to some more fog over the eastern portions of the area tonight and into Thursday morning. The fog will then lift throughout Thursday morning revealing more sunshine.

Expect temperatures to be in the 50′s and 60′s for Thursday and also for Friday all across the region. All of the snowfall will essentially be gone by the end of the week. As we head into the weekend, expect this nice weather to stick around! Highs will even be a little bit warmer and we should see more widespread 60′s. It’ll be breezy on Sunday.

Big changes are on the way next week. We’ll begin the week with the mild trend, but then not only are we tracking some precipitation chances by Tuesday and Wednesday along with next Friday, but temperatures are going to be getting much colder. Highs will plunge to the 30′s and 40′s by the middle to end of next week.

