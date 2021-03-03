Advertisement

Suspect in 2019 Sioux Falls murder arrested in Memphis

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man wanted for shooting and killing a man in downtown Sioux Falls in 2019 was arrested in Tennessee Tuesday.

37-year-old Max Bolden was wanted on first-degree and second-degree murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III on October 26, 2019.

On October 26, 2019, Bolden was in a parking lot in the area of W. 10th Street and S. Main Avenue when Donahue arrived in a vehicle. Authorities say Bolden and Donahue had a brief exchange before Bolden pulled out a handgun and shot Donahue. Bolden fled the area in a vehicle and ultimately fled South Dakota. The U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force has been working to apprehend Bolden since.

Authorities say Bolden was located outside Memphis and was arrested. Bolden is being transported to the DeSoto County Jail and will be awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to South Dakota.

