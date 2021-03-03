Advertisement

What to know about pharmacies administering the COVID-19 vaccine

By Miranda Paige
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue around the country and they’re expected to get a boost with the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

To date, roughly a quarter-million doses have been administered in South Dakota with nearly 150-thousand people or 25-percent of South Dakotans receiving at least one dose. Since the rollout of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, pharmacies have played a larger role in getting people vaccinated.

Some pharmacies are administering vaccines in South Dakota. But those pharmacies can only administer so many shots a day, so it takes a lot of planning ahead.

“We’re asking people to be patient. We are currently vaccinating in the eligibility guidance that is provided by the state of South Dakota and prioritizing kind of specifically working on that 65 and plus group to ensure that they get vaccinated,” said Christina Gayman, Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations.

A handful of Hy-Vee, Lewis, Cardinal and Walmart pharmacies across the state are offering vaccines. Wherever you go, you’ll need to schedule an appointment, and in most cases that need to be done online.

“You’ll want to go to Hy-vee.com and there’s a banner near the top of the page that says COVID-19 Vaccines,” said Gayman.

When signing up for your first dose you can also schedule your second dose, which pharmacists recommend.

At Hy-Vee, if you don’t schedule your second dose, “Their Hy-Vee pharmacy where they received the first dose will contact them directly as it gets closer to when that second dose is due,” said Gayman.

If you are already eligible for the vaccine but have had a hard time finding an appointment or do not have access to a computer, some pharmacies are offering waitlists.

Sometimes there are doses that are extra or leftover if someone does not show up to their appointment. Doses need to be administered in a certain time frame

So if there are any leftover, “We start to work through those waitlists. We start calling those individuals to have them come in right away to get their vaccine,” said Gayman.

If no one on the waitlist is available, the pharmacy will start calling the next day’s appointments to get their vaccine early.

“We’ve been lucky in that most of our locations everyone is showing up for their appointments and that hasn’t been an issue. But we would never let a dose go to waste,” said Gayman.

To be put on a waitlist, you can contact your pharmacy and ask to be signed up. However, not every pharmacy has a waitlist.

To see all South Dakota pharmacies administering vaccines click here.

