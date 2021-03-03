Wylie Park Campground moving to new reservation system in 2022

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although always a popular spot during the season, the Wylie Park Campground in Aberdeen will be moving to a new reservation schedule starting in 2022, to better handle online traffic.

The first Monday after the new year is always a busy one for the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry department, when reservations open up for the Wylie Park Campground. But Wylie Park Concessions Manager Dawn Thorstenson said the last few years their online system has struggled to meet the demand.

“Every year, our system seems to crash. Just because of the huge influx of users right away in the morning.” Thorstenson said.

To aid their system and to give more people a shot at reserving spots, the department will be moving to a new rollout schedule starting next year. Instead of every reservation opening up that first Monday of January, they’ll open up later month by month.

“In January, for the whole summer we’re going to start with just the months of April/May, in January. The first Monday of the next four months will be the rollout for the rest of the year. So, February for June, March for July, and so on.” Thorstenson said.

Thorstenson said while the campground is always a busy spot during the season, last year they saw many new campers trying to book reservations at the park. And she said that trend will continue for the next few years, as more and more people continue to look for activities outdoors.

“We’re kind of following that state park trend, is we have a ton of people that are looking for something to do outside, and that’s safe.”

Thorstenson said there are some spots still available this year on sporadic weekends. But those are filling up quickly, and will be harder to come by as the season nears.

