Canaries standout Damek Tomscha signs with Twins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -How’s this for exciting news. Canaries standout Damek Tomscha has signed a contract with the Minnesota Twins. The Sioux City native was a bright spot with the Birds. And the Twins were the the team he dreamed of playing for as a kid.

Tomscha was second in RBI’s in the American Association last summer with 49 in the 55 games he played. He belted 10 HR’s and hit .320 and made several plays that would make Brooks Robinson proud at the hot corner.

He previously reached “AAA” in the minors before landing in Sioux Falls last summer. He made a great impression and at age 29 will once again get a chance at living out his dream as a major leaguer.

