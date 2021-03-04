Advertisement

Children’s Museum of South Dakota starts initiative to connect with kids

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Connectivities is a new initiative by the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. Staff at the museum came up with the idea to keep connecting with kids and inspiring play even when the indoor exhibits are shut down.

It’s being called a “museum in a box.” Literal boxes can be purchased, then shipped or picked up at the museum. The boxes contain activities inside that are meant to spark joy and creativity. It costs $46 if it’s picked up at the museum in Brookings. If you’d like it shipped, it’s $56. They are created for kids who are 6 years old and older. A new box with new activities will be launched every two months.

The director of education at the museum, Carrie Benson, joined Dakota News Now Thursday morning to share more about the boxes. The outdoor Prairie Play is open at the museum right now, but Benson said the museum is optimistic that they will hopefully be able to open the indoor exhibits this spring.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
Trojans win 80-72 over Bellevue
Dakota State Finds “Supernatural Strength” To Carry On After Passing Of Dave Branco
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Latest News

Richard Cahal has called and emailed multiple offices to report the fraud and try to get it...
South Dakota sees drop in first-time unemployment claims
Connectivities at Children's Museum of SD
Connectivities at Children's Museum of SD
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Hospitalized Prince Philip has successful heart procedure
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition