Children’s Museum of South Dakota starts initiative to connect with kids

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Connectivities is a new initiative by the Children’s Museum of South Dakota. Staff at the museum came up with the idea to keep connecting with kids and inspiring play even when the indoor exhibits are shut down.

It’s being called a “museum in a box.” Literal boxes can be purchased, then shipped or picked up at the museum. The boxes contain activities inside that are meant to spark joy and creativity. It costs $46 if it’s picked up at the museum in Brookings. If you’d like it shipped, it’s $56. They are created for kids who are 6 years old and older. A new box with new activities will be launched every two months.

The director of education at the museum, Carrie Benson, joined Dakota News Now Thursday morning to share more about the boxes. The outdoor Prairie Play is open at the museum right now, but Benson said the museum is optimistic that they will hopefully be able to open the indoor exhibits this spring.

