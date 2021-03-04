Dakota State women’s basketball team has great leadership

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women have written quite a story this year... Next up, their first appearance in the National Tournament in 13 years. To say that this team has made dramatic progress since David Moe took over as head coach 4 years ago would be a massive understatement.

And he gives much of the credit to his leaders on the team. Like Conference Player of the Year Jessi Giles. These players have gone through some of the hard times and have led by example on how to do things the right way. And as you can see by their 14th national ranking, it has paid off big time. ”They understand us, they know the culture, they know what we look for. They know our standards and they live it. They essentially teach through their example. If anyone has any questions they say just watch me. They do a great job of setting the example and leading this team on the floor and we’re putting ourselves into a position to be right where we want to be,” says Moe.

And right where they want to be is in the NAIA national tournament starting next week in Sioux City. The Trojans have won 21 straight games and bring a 25-3 record to the table and 14th ranking nationally. And to see where this team is now from where it was 4 years ago when Moe took over is pretty amazing.They find out tomorrow night where they head first. The final 16 teams make it to Sioux City starting March 18th.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.