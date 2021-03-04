Advertisement

Gorgeous Weather Continues

Highs in the 60s for Most
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will keep the sunshine around for the rest of our Thursday. It is going to be another gorgeous day out there. Highs will be in the 60s for most, but we’ll still be a little cooler where there is some snow on the ground.

For Friday, we’ll see temperatures drop just a bit. We’re still talking about highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s around the region, though. Over the weekend, things start to warm up. Most, if not all of us, will see highs get into the 60s with the potential for 70s in central South Dakota!

The nice, mild weather will stick around early next week, but we have some changes coming midweek. Highs will drop down into the 40s for most of us. There’s a chance we could see a little rain move into the region by Wednesday. After that, it looks like highs will stay in the 40s heading into the weekend and we could see some more rain by next Friday.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty-eight-year-old Ariel MacConnell was arrested Tuesday evening for abuse and neglect,...
Sioux Falls woman charged with abuse after children consume edibles from purse
Businesses tied to Noem family got $600,000 in virus grants
1 killed in I-29 crash near Sisseton
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Sunny and Mild Remainder of the Week
Wednesday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Wednesday Night Weather Update
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Beautiful Week Ahead
Tuesday
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update