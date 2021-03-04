Guilty plea entered in fatal Pine Ridge shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A man accused in a fatal shooting near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation boundaries has pleaded guilty to murder charges.

Thirty-eight-year-old Phillip Pond entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City to second-degree murder and using a gun during a violent crime.

Pond is accused of shooting 40-year-old Justin Little Hawk in Pine Ridge on Nov. 22, 2020 after the two argued.

Little Hawk died the following month at a hospital in Colorado. Pond recently turned himself in at a police station in Chadron, Nebraska.

