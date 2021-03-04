Initial court appearance scheduled for South Dakota AG Ravnsborg in fatal crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s initial court appearance has been scheduled for next week. Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after authorities say he struck and killed a man on a highway near Highmore in September.

Ravnsborg’s initial court appearance is scheduled for March 12, at 4 pm in Hughes County. Ravnsborg was charged with careless driving, a driving lane violation, and operating a vehicle while using a mobile device in February following a months-long investigation.

On February 18, prosecutors announced the charges against Ravnsborg and explained why he was charged with only misdemeanors.

On Sept. 12, Ravnsborg was driving home from a GOP fundraiser in Redfield and struck what he believed to be a deer on Highway 14 near Highmore. The next day, Ravnsborg discovered the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever in the ditch.

In one of two hours-long interviews with Noth Dakota investigators, Ravnsborg described in detail the events that night. Investigators revealed Boever’s glasses were found inside Ravnsborg’s vehicle.

A retired Hyde County judge presiding in the case ruled the release of the videos hinder Ravnsborg’s rights to a fair trial and ordered them to be taken down from government websites. The judge also barred any government officials to release more evidence in the case.

Ravnsborg could face impeachment following his conviction or acquittal. Lawmakers initially filed articles of impeachment but later amended the impeachment resolution, delaying the process.

Ravnsborg has faced mounting pressure from lawmakers and Governor Noem to resign. Ravnsborg says he has no intention of resigning.

